TNA Wrestling Star Teases WWE NXT Heatwave Appearance

As a massive heatwave continues to spread throughout the Northern Hemisphere, the "WWE NXT" brand will soon be hit with its own, in the form of an event, that is. On July 7, "NXT" will host its third annual Heatwave premium live event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. So far, two matches have been confirmed for the show, one of which is for the NXT Championship. Per the looks of a recent X post, it seems that a match involving TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry could potentially be in the cards as well.

"Swansea is beautiful today. It's an absolute Heatwave!" Hendry wrote on X (formerly Twitter), alongside a fire and hand-waving emoji. Hendry's post also includes a photograph of himself standing in front of one of the three Joe's Ice Cream parlors located in the UK city of Swansea.

Hendry's "NXT" Heatwave tease comes on the heels of his "NXT" debut, which took form in a number one contenders battle royal last week. While his appearance on "NXT" was rather brief, the video of Hendry's entrance has drawn massive numbers on social media, already making it one of WWE's most viral moments of 2024. Based on the success of the Hendry's arrival, both online and in-person, recent reports indicated that the former TNA Digital Media Champion is expected to more appearances on the "NXT" brand in the near future. As of now, an "NXT" Heatwave appearance has now been confirmed for Hendry.

Hendry isn't the only TNA Wrestling star crossing over into WWE recently. Earlier this month, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground. The week before that, Grace defeated Stevie Turner in her "NXT" in-ring debut. Former X-Division Champion Frankie Kazarian also made a notable appearance on "NXT" by eliminating Hendry in the aforementioned number one contenders battle royal.