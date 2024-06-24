Bully Ray & Mark Henry React To Chad Gable Back In MITB Qualifier On WWE Raw

Chad Gable is back in action after a gruesome attack by the Wyatt Sicks, without even missing a single episode of "WWE Raw" in the process. After a miraculous recovery from what many fans had assumed was an outright homicide, Gable will compete on Monday's episode of "Raw," having been cleared for action after seemingly having a hole bored in his temple by one of the Wyatt Sicks members. On the latest "Busted Open Radio" on Monday, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray struggled with the decision.

"Chad Gable will be in a match tonight, a [Money In The Bank] qualifying match," he said. "So the Wyatt Sicks, these new monsters ... do something really heinous to Chad Gable, but a week later he's going to be in a match. I'm not sure how I feel about that." Bully said.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry wasn't quite of the same opinion as his fellow WWE Hall of Famer.

"I've been hit in the head. I've had bloody noggins before," Henry said, assuring Bully he'd be ok to work a week later if he'd been knocked out. "I think that there's a reason behind everything."

Henry also believes that Gable should play up the head injury and make it clear that while he's able to compete, he's not at 100% due to the Wyatt Sicks attack, thus giving the announcers reason to bring up the Sicks and also "plant the seed" for more story developments.

"I'm gonna reserve official judgment [until "Raw"]," Bully said. "Maybe he's terrified, maybe he's under some kind of spell." The former TNA World Champion feels that if Gable his normal self with no consequences in the match with Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman, the Wyatt Sicks attack will have been for naught.