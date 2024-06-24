Bully Ray & Mark Henry Go Off On WWE's Wyatt Sicks Social Media Pic
For the last week, much of the talk in the wrestling world has focused on The Wyatt Sicks, who made their long-awaited debut on "Raw" by going scorched earth, laying out several WWE wrestlers and backstage personnel. As such, the members of the stable, Bo Dallas, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan decided to celebrate that night, grabbing some Whataburger and snapping a photo with a lucky fan.
While the moment was seen as insignificant by most, that was not the case for WWE Hall of Famer's Bully Ray and Mark Henry. On Monday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," both co-hosts were fuming over the photo, with Henry even suggesting he'd have gone as far to fine all the Wyatt Sicks members if he had been in charge.
"I'm disappointed because of the business," Henry said. "How much money the company spends to invest in that product that they're creating this Wyatt Sicks, and you go to f*****g Whataburger and take a picture with a fan...Listen, I said the number one option is get your food at the drive through, and drive into the parking lot and eat.
"You're different. You never see the Bogeyman walk through the airport without a gimmick on. Never. The whole thing, never takes it off. Like, there's a certain level of professionalism when you play a character or gimmick, that you don't go backward. They went backward. They're just now starting to get their foothold."
Bully Ray Says Wyatt Sicks Photo Made Them Look Just Like Regular People
Meanwhile, Bully admitted the moment was almost as shocking to him as the actual Wyatt Sicks debut was, and compared it to seeing Kiss without their traditional makeup. While he was a little less harsh than Henry, he admitted he would've preferred the group stuck to an old school mindset as opposed to ignoring kayfabe.
"I know we live in a different day and age,"Bully said. "I'm not saying that the Wyatt Sicks need to walk around with makeup on and masks on and stuff like that. But on the very night that you debut, to all come together for one picture and let the world know, like, 'Hi, we're just regular people like you eating Whataburger. There's nothing really scary about us.'
"Maybe it's us Mark. Maybe we're too old school. But I'll take old school over new school any day of the week, because at least old school protects our industry. It keeps the magic alive. I still have people walk up to me these days in complete fear of me. And that's the way I like it, because they don't know what version of Bubba or Bully they're going to get. And then it's up to me to give them the experience. I protect myself at all times."
