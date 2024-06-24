Bully Ray & Mark Henry Go Off On WWE's Wyatt Sicks Social Media Pic

For the last week, much of the talk in the wrestling world has focused on The Wyatt Sicks, who made their long-awaited debut on "Raw" by going scorched earth, laying out several WWE wrestlers and backstage personnel. As such, the members of the stable, Bo Dallas, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan decided to celebrate that night, grabbing some Whataburger and snapping a photo with a lucky fan.

While the moment was seen as insignificant by most, that was not the case for WWE Hall of Famer's Bully Ray and Mark Henry. On Monday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," both co-hosts were fuming over the photo, with Henry even suggesting he'd have gone as far to fine all the Wyatt Sicks members if he had been in charge.

"I'm disappointed because of the business," Henry said. "How much money the company spends to invest in that product that they're creating this Wyatt Sicks, and you go to f*****g Whataburger and take a picture with a fan...Listen, I said the number one option is get your food at the drive through, and drive into the parking lot and eat.

"You're different. You never see the Bogeyman walk through the airport without a gimmick on. Never. The whole thing, never takes it off. Like, there's a certain level of professionalism when you play a character or gimmick, that you don't go backward. They went backward. They're just now starting to get their foothold."

