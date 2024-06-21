Bully Ray Explains What He Feels WWE Needs To Do With Wyatt Sicks

Earlier this week, the long-awaited debut of the Wyatt Sicks took place on "WWE Raw," with the mysterious group attacking Chad Gable and a group of extras backstage before posing in front of the audience to signal their arrival. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has already shared some concerns with how the faction will be presented, and on a recent "Busted Open Radio," the wrestler continued by explaining how he would handle the Wyatt Sicks.

"The Undertaker, Kane, Abyss — what do they all have in common?" Bully asked. "It was very difficult to get any sympathy on them, until they were humanized."

The wrestler and radio host then went over examples of moments when the listed wrestlers were shown to be human, such as the reveal that Paul Bearer was Undertaker's father, or that Undertaker and Kane were brothers. Audiences want to see vulnerability, or possibly even just a single weakness, in characters like the Wyatt Sicks, especially if the company intends to keep them as babyfaces to honor the late Bray Wyatt.

"I have to feel sympathy for them," Bully continued. "Otherwise, I'm just waiting for them to get up and kick peoples' asses, which is what happened with The Road Warriors."

One immediate connection the audience already has to the Wyatt Sicks is the group's association with Bray. Uncle Howdy, the faction's leader, is portrayed by Bray's brother Taylor Rotunda, formerly known as Bo Dallas. Additionally, each character in the Wyatt Sicks represents a figure from the Wyatt lore, and group member Erick Rowan is one of the original members of the Wyatt Family. It remains to be seen how WWE seeks to further the audience connection with the Wyatt Sicks, but it will undoubtedly continue to involve the legacy of Bray Wyatt.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.