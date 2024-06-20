Bully Ray Expresses His Concerns With WWE's Wyatt Sicks Faction

Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy recently began a new chapter of their WWE careers as they unveiled their eerie new stable – the Wyatt Sicks. Reportedly positioned as a spin-off of the Wyatt Family once led by Windham Rotunda (aka Bray Wyatt), the Wyatt Sicks have already entranced a multitude of fans and pundits with their horrifying personas. According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, however, there is one element that could prove to be a hindrance to their future progress.

"We're definitely going to be intrigued to watch not only SmackDown, but Raw, and the weeks going forward," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "My concern for these characters are once it comes time to be in the ring, it was almost impossible to get any heat on the character of The Fiend (Bray Wyatt's alter-ego) because he was a supernatural character. He's supposed to be impervious to pain. Are there going to be any distinctions between these new characters? The new Wyatt Sicks, will one have more power than the other? With the masks on, we can't see their faces, thus you take away the money maker of the facials. The same concern that I had for The Fiend applies to the Wyatt Sicks."

While the Wyatt Sicks' debut may have incorporated spooky, and rather bloody, scenes, recent reports indicated that the group is not expected to display supernatural elements similar to that of Bray Wyatt's alter-ego The Fiend. As always, though, backstage plans are subjected to the possibility of change.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.