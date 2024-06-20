Tommy Dreamer Assesses Wyatt Sicks' Debut On WWE Raw

The ending segment of this week's "WWE Raw" left fans with a chilling introduction to WWE's newest faction – the Wyatt Sicks. In a dramatic five-minute sequence, the five members of the Wyatt Sicks emerged from the shadows as a number of WWE personnel, including a bloodied Chad Gable, lay motionless behind them. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer provided his assessment of the spooky scene, comparing it to that of the Halloween Horror Nights coordinated at Universal Studios.

"It was an ending or the beginning of a horror movie," Dreamer said. "I love going to, I go every year, the Universal, in Tampa, [for] Halloween Horror Nights. You stand in a lot of lines, wait a long time to basically have some sort of horror experience. When you're waiting, there's music, there's anticipation. And then once you go in, you kind of get hustled through, but the experience is about a minute, minute and a half, and sometimes you get shocked or you just scared or you get to see the cool stuff and the visuals that they created ... It's the macabre of the mind. It's so many different things, but to keep people's attention with the same music in the dark for five minutes, that's something."

Despite the impressiveness of the Wyatt Sicks' debut, Dreamer noted that it may be difficult to follow up with material that is equally as impressive. Nevertheless, Dreamer believes that all the parties involved — Bo Dallas, Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis — are more than capable of maintaining the allure of the Wyatt Sicks.

After leaving a path of destruction in the backstage area of "Raw," the Wyatt Sicks have now seemingly taken over the set of "The Pat McAfee Show," which is hosted by "Raw" commentator Pat McAfee.

