Video: Lights Go Out On Set Of The Pat McAfee Show, Seemingly At Hands Of Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks made their chilling debut on this week's episode of "WWE Raw" by laying out a path littered with incapacitated WWE officials and talents. Fresh off their introductory appearance, the quintet of Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan now seems to be targeting "Raw" color commentator Pat McAfee.

On Thursday, "The Pat McAfee Show" welcomed on former U.S. Navy SEAL and New York Times bestselling author Jack Carr as a special guest. Amidst the conversation, McAfee, Carr, and show staff turned their attention to some obscure, offstage phenomena, to which McAfee uttered, "What the f*** is that?" Upon Carr's subsequent mention of security, all the lights switched off, causing the studio to be engulfed in complete darkness. Seconds later, the broadcast came to an abrupt end. While it's unclear if the Wyatt Sicks are the forces behind the "The Pat McAfee Show" power outage, McAfee has been notably absent from social media since then.

The Pat McAfee Show abruptly ended today in the middle of an interview with US Navy Seal & Author Jack Carr. The sound that hits when the lights go out is very similar to THE WYATT SICKS. Has Uncle Howdy struck #PMS?!? pic.twitter.com/cWgrroue72 — PWP Nation (@PWPNation) June 20, 2024

The Wyatt Sicks' arrival comes on the heels of a two-month long series of mysterious clues and QR codes teasing the introduction of a new "family" in WWE. Four of the five reported members were broken away from their previous "families" in storyline, while Uncle Howdy, portrayed by Bo Dallas, is the real-life brother of the late Bray Wyatt, whom the Wyatt Sicks are paying homage to. Looking ahead, the faction is expected to have a "widespread" effect on WWE programming, with a number of storylines reportedly set to be impacted. Based on the aforementioned events, it seems that Pat McAfee may have been one of the first figures, aside from a bloodied Chad Gable, to find themselves caught in the crossfire.