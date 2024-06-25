Ludwig Kaiser Feared To Have Suffered Injury In Match With Bron Breakker On WWE Raw

After dumping Giovanni Vinci from Imperium two months ago, seemingly with the approval of GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser has enjoyed plenty of television time as a singles competitor. Unfortunately, there are concerns that Kaiser was injured during his match with Bron Breakker on Monday's "WWE Raw."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful initially reported the potential bad news via X(formerly known as Twitter), saying simply, "There is concern Ludwig Kaiser is injured backstage." Mike Johnson of PWInsider followed that up with some more detail, specifying that Kaiser was favoring one of his arms and his side following a suplex from Breakker, and was "getting checked out by WWE medical backstage."

The match between Kaiser and Breakker was particularly intense, with Breakker hitting an impressive Frankensteiner and looking to Press Slam Kaiser out of the ring but the latter escaped. Breakker set Kaiser up for a Spear into the ring steps but he sidestepped it and sent Breakker hard into them instead.At that point, Kaiser looked to be taking a page from Breakker's book, running around the ring to get after Breakker before he was intercepted by Sheamus who hit him with a Brogue Kick. Though it wasn't totally clear as to when Kaiser was injured, the segment ended with Breakker spearing Sheamus while Kaiser was perched over his head, sending both men hard to the floor below.

