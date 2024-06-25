Triple H Jokes With WWE Raw Announcer About How Indianapolis Deal Came About

WWE continues to make interesting moves, and recently the promotion made a major decision to run the next Royal Rumble and future WrestleMania and SummerSlam shows in Indianapolis, Indiana. Following the announcement, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show," where he spoke on the deal.

McAfee asked Levesque how the deal was set into motion, leading to Triple H giving a sarcastic retort. "I got tired of you asking about it and tired of you wearing me out on it. Pat has been the biggest advocate for us coming here to Indy I feel like, ever since you hijacked (...) Fastlane and put it in people's minds, you've been wearing me out on it." McAfee of course has major ties to Indianapolis, as the former punter for the Indianapolis Colts, which is likely why he was pushing so hard for WWE to take their shows to the city.

Levesque also claimed that McAfee has been pestering Nick Khan as well, who finally relented and set the deal up for him. "One thing you can do is talk, my friend, and you got us there. Kudos to you." McAfee then listed his reasons for why Indianapolis is a good move, which Levesque agreed with and noted how massive all the upcoming events will be. "We'll do our normal cadence of Raw and SmackDowns and live events here as well and in the surrounding cities. So it's a great partnership over the next few years; I'm really excited for it."

