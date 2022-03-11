WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee has revealed that The Indianapolis Colts once fined him for comments he made about WWE.

The former NFL punter shared a video on Twitter where he stated, “I even got fined by my team for posting about my WWE dreams.” He did not reveal how much he was fined, or the exact reason behind it.

The post he was referring to was an image he shared on Instagram. This saw him holding a microphone pretending to cut a promo with the caption:

“Just waiting on the @wwe and @wwenxt to make the call for the greatest promo in sports entertainment in decades… Live like Ric Flair…Talk like @therock…don’t give a damn like @steveaustinbsr…It’s almost like my mother and father created a superstar on purpose #MillionDollarLegDrop #BillionDollarBrain”

The video Pat McAfee shared today was a six-minute-long monologue of him explaining how wrestling has always been his dream. It was a passionate promo as he builds towards stepping into the ring at WrestleMania 38. Within it, he reveals it is something he hoped to do before, during, and after his NFL career.

He spoke about his life journey from being a child to watching wrestling live. McAfee even showed his own personal ring that he bought and claimed he has been losing money flying himself to SmackDown each week to commentate. However, he will be getting the chance to compete in only his third match at WrestleMania this year.

McAfee has previously gone one on one with Adam Cole and wrestled in a War Games match. However, on night two of WrestleMania 38, he will be going up against Austin Theory. Vince McMahon publicly invited him to wrestle when appearing on The Pat McAfee Show. The storyline then began last week on SmackDown, where Theory confirmed he was McAfee’s opponent by slapping him across the face.

