AEW Unveils Brodie Lee Sneaker Tribute Collaboration With Reebok

AEW will continue to honor the legacy and memory of the late Mr. Brodie Lee on July 1, 2024, as fans will be able to get their hands on a new pair of sneakers designed to celebrate the former TNT Champion's career. The Reebok shoes will be exclusively available on Champ Sports' official website, where 100% of the proceeds and royalties will be donated by The Huber Family to Highmark Caring charity as a way of continuing "The Exalted One"s' legacy of caring, compassion, and community.

Get your own pair of Brodie Lee @Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers on July 1st, exclusively at @champssports The Huber Family will donate 100% of royalties to @HighmarkCaring, continuing Mr. Brodie Lee's legacy of kindness, compassion, and community#BrodieLeeLegacy pic.twitter.com/ljaI0Io42b — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2024

Lee's wife Amanda Huber took to her X account to share thoughts on the announcement, writing "So excited to share with the world what we've been working on for quite some time and even more excited to know how much he's still able to help people. Formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, Lee joined AEW in March 2020, revealing himself to be the leader of The Dark Order and immediately proclaimed that he would become AEW World Champion. While he didn't get the job done against Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing 2020, he would become the second-ever TNT Champion in August by defeating Cody Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" would get his revenge by defeating Lee in a Dog Collar match in October, which turned out to be Lee's final wrestling match, as he would tragically pass away on December 26, 2020 from Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 41.

AEW honored Lee's legacy, memory, and career by dedicating the final "AEW Dynamite" episode of 2020 to him. "The Brodie Lee Celebration of Life" aired four days after his passing, and was widely regarded as one of the best tribute shows, and standalone episodes of wrestling, in the history of the business.