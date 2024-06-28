Jerry Lawler Addresses Relationship With Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus

As one of the key voices of WWE for the bulk of the four decades, Jerry "The King" Lawler saw plenty of people work their way through the WWE ecosystem towards becoming a big star. This includes Trish Stratus, one of the few women to truly break out in WWE during a time when women's wrestling struggled to get TV time, and a talent that Lawler, as he was with most of WWE's female talent, put over huge on commentary.

Because Lawler was such a fan of Stratus at the booth, some have assumed that Lawler and Stratus had a very close relationship outside of the ring. But as "The King" revealed while being interviewed by News4Jax's "Going Ringside" program last week, the pair weren't all that close, though there was also no animosity between the two.

"I really had no relationship with her," Lawler said. "What you saw on TV was just what was going on. I was not around her that much. But I thought the world of her. A couple of times when she just started, she rode with me on a couple of trips. And she was fun to be around. She just went on to be big, big, big."

The interview wasn't the first time that Lawler has referred to his time traveling with Stratus, as the WWE Hall of Famer had previously spoken about the experience on his old podcast "Dinner With the King." According to Lawler, the still new to the business Stratus would get so nervous being in the presence of Lawler, that she made herself sick, forcing Lawler to stop on the side of the road so she could throw up.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Going Ringside" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription