Bully Ray & Mark Henry React To Jacob Fatu's WWE SmackDown Debut

Jacob Fatu has arrived in WWE, and has got the attention of the wrestling world following the June 21 "WWE SmackDown." Fatu made his way through the crowd to attack Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, the latter of which he put through the announce table with a splash from the top rope.

On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Mark Henry broke down what they thought of Fatu's arrival, and it's safe to say that they were impressed with what they saw. "That kid looked like a star on Friday night," Bully said, who would later explain that Fatu reminded him of another Samoan he knew very well, Jacob's uncle, Umaga. "I saw shades of Umaga in Jacob Fatu on Friday night, just in his body English. The way he throws his clothesline, the way he finishes off some of his movement, really reminds me a lot of his uncle ... The sky is the limit."

As for Henry, he was pleased with how seriously Fatu took his WWE debut, as the former MLW World Champion dropped 35 pounds to get himself prepared. "Look at him, he came in, his body is the best it's ever looked," Henry said. "On top of that, Jacob usually does the wild hair ... braids twisted into red dye, and he looked different and polished. That means one, somebody got in his ear to say 'hey if you're going to do this, you've got to really look the part as well as be the part.'" Fans in Toronto will get the chance to see what Fatu is made of, as he will team up with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at Money in the Bank on July 6 for a tag team match against Owens, Orton, and Rhodes.

