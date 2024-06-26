Nic Nemeth & Tommy Dreamer On How AEW Should Book Swerve Strickland Vs. Will Ospreay

The long-awaited clash between Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship takes place this Sunday at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Long Island, New York. They have been friends in the past, but with the stakes as high as they are, the tension has been getting the better of both men as the match draws closer, and people still don't know which way it will go. On "Busted Open Radio," TNA's Nic Nemeth and Tommy Dreamer broke down how they would book the match based on what AEW has coming up in the near future.

"I don't know where they're going," Nemeth said, "I would assume you would want Ospreay fighting to get that big win at Wembley, but also do you book your storylines based on where everyone's from always? No, they should not. But do you want to take away that moment we've talked about where he gets in his ... home-ish town crowd, and you get the big crowning achievement moment? I'd like that we don't know, and I think somehow Swerve stays on top but we protect Ospreay, because clearly he's one of the hottest things going for the company no questions asked."

Nemeth noted that he doesn't always plan on giving everyone their big moment in their hometown, but he feels that Ospreay winning at Wembley Stadium would be better than beating Strickland. Dreamer was a little more conflicted on who should win, mainly because of one confrontation Ospreay had on the most recent "AEW Dynamite." "I'm torn," Dreamer said. "I'm torn the moment I saw the MJF thing. I'm interested they went to this match early, where they're going afterwards is why I'm going to have to tune in."

