Corey Graves Discusses Emotional Reaction To Wyatt Sicks Debut On WWE Raw

The ending of the "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal" documentary teased some sort of Bray Wyatt return looming around the corner, and finally on June 17, 2024, to the shock of the WWE Universe, the Wyatt Sicks faction debuted on "WWE Raw."

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently joined Peter Rosenberg on "Over the Top with Beadle and Rosenberg" podcast and opened up about the emotional debut.

"I cried. Peter, I sobbed. I sat in my bed, I was in bed, my wife was asleep, so I had 'Raw' with the volume turned very low, and I had assumed that it was going to happen at the end of the show. And I wasn't sure what to expect because it's such a touchy subject because Bray/Windham meant so many things to so many different people, it was such a unique character, a unique presentation. I don't think it could've been done any better than it was [on] Monday night."

The debut was emotional for fans and Wyatt's wrestling colleagues, seeing the legacy of their departed "Firefly" come back to life. The new group, seemingly led by Bo Dallas, who brought back the Uncle Howdy character, also features Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Nikki Cross. Graves revealed that he got emotional when Howdy started walking.

"When Uncle Howdy was revealed, and Uncle Howdy started walking toward the camera, man, I'm telling you, I know the man behind Uncle Howdy as well as I know the man behind Bray Wyatt, and there was something magical happening there man," Graves said. "Man, it was a home run. I got out of bed, went back downstairs to my living room, and watched it two more times in a row," said the WWE commentator.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Over the Top with Beadle and Rosenberg" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.