TNA's Jordynne Grace Says This WWE Star 'Deserves Her Flowers'

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace has named WWE star Natalya as someone who doesn't get the credit she deserves for her work both inside and outside the ring, while also stating that the former Women's Champion should already be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Despite only wrestling a handful of matches in WWE, Grace has made an impact both in "WWE NXT" and on the main roster, already competing in matches such as the Royal Rumble and challenging for the "NXT" Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez last month. Grace has revealed her appreciation for Natalya while speaking with McKenzie Mitchell, and said she admired Natalya since she was a young wrestler, while also explaining that the veteran star "deserves her flowers."

"Incredible, strong woman. Like, she does not get the credit that she deserves honestly, she's one of those people that is going to retire and then get her flowers, when she needs her flowers now. Like I do not understand why people aren't giving them to her right this second ... not to, like, you know, put anyone else down but she's done more stuff than some of the other Hall of Famers has and she's still wrestling. Like, she still has more left in the tank," said Grace.

Along with wanting to go one-on-one with Natalya before she retires, Grace named Bianca Belair, Beth Phoenix, Jade Cargill, and Ivy Nile as other competitors whom she wants to wrestle the most in WWE.

