Eric Bischoff Says This WWE Personality 'Thought Too Much Of Himself' Years Ago

Eric Bischoff's time in AWA, WCW, WWE, and TNA Wrestling have led to him rubbing elbows with many talents over the years, including current "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis.

Bischoff praised the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion's knowledge of the wrestling business, as well as his appearance.

"He's about as perfect for [being General Manager]," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks." "He's also got that threat. He's got that card in his back pocket that he can pull at any time and get physical. Teddy Long didn't have that. I didn't have that. Even John Laurinaitis, when he was GM [didn't have it] ... Aldis is a double threat."

The WWE Hall of Famer further explained how Aldis has grown in the pro wrestling business, and what he hopes the "SmackDown" GM could do in the future.

"I can't say enough good things about him. He's not afraid to admit that when he came into the industry he had a full head. He thought an awful lot of himself. Too much of himself," Bischoff said, noting Aldis's initial ability didn't match his ego. "He embraced it and he grew from it. I hope [he gets the opportunity to take part in the TNA/WWE crossover]. On a personal level, I'd love to see him check that box one more time before he hangs it up."

WWE and Aldis's old employer TNA Wrestling, have seen a handful of crossovers in 2024, though outside of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match, where Jordynne Grace appeared in the match, the appearances have been solely on "WWE NXT." However, there has been no shortage of main roster talents like Aldis who have gone down to "NXT" for a brief tenure or one-off appearance lately.