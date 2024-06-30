Former WCW Star Missy Hyatt Details Heat With Eric Bischoff
Throughout the 1990s, Eric Bischoff was one of the most important figures in the world of professional wrestling, helping turn WCW into a genuine competitor to WWE during one of the industry's hottest periods. Not everyone has the kindest things to say about the WCW executive, however, and that includes former ringside manager Missy Hyatt.
Speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Hyatt recalled Bischoff's early days with WCW, when they worked together on the company's Canadian show because Bischoff "sucked as an announcer." Bischoff eventually rose from his position as an announcer in WCW to become a producer and executive within the company, changing his standing by a great deal. Additionally, he and Hyatt became friendly around this time.
Hyatt later allowed Bischoff to stay at her house in Los Angeles, California, when he was in town trying to pitch an idea for something unrelated to wrestling. While in LA, Bischoff also became friends with the man that Hyatt was dating, and things soon became complicated for the WCW star.
"When me and that guy broke up, Bischoff started f**king with me left and right," Hyatt said. "I came in with short hair. 'You need to go back and get extensions. You can't have short hair.' And I'm like, 'There's nothing in my contract that says I can't ... do my hair different.' ... He just did so many mean, evil things to me."
Missy Hyatt Details Uncomfortable Situation In WCW
According to Hyatt, Bischoff's grudge against her was one of the reasons she was soon let go from WCW. Prior to that, Bischoff denied Hyatt the opportunity to do in-ring training at the WCW Power Plant, and told the production team to avoid focusing the camera on Hyatt when she was on TV. Additionally, Hyatt once found a picture of her breast during a wardrobe malfunction posted on a wall in the CNN offices, owned by the same parent company as WCW.
"I ripped it off the wall and crumpled it up and threw it away, but I ended up taking it out of the garbage thinking, 'I might need this,'" Hyatt continued. "I went to Eric and I said, 'I want an apology and I want all these copies,' because it was a color copy. And he didn't do anything about it."
The final straw came after Hyatt had a chance discussion with one of the executives higher up the chain than Bischoff. When Bischoff heard that Hyatt had shared some criticism about WCW booking, Hyatt said that he fired her from the company.
The wrestling valet later filed a lawsuit against WCW alleging that she experienced sexual harassment and was underpaid during her time there. Hyatt's lawsuit was soon settled out of court.
