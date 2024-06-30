Former WCW Star Missy Hyatt Details Heat With Eric Bischoff

Throughout the 1990s, Eric Bischoff was one of the most important figures in the world of professional wrestling, helping turn WCW into a genuine competitor to WWE during one of the industry's hottest periods. Not everyone has the kindest things to say about the WCW executive, however, and that includes former ringside manager Missy Hyatt.

Speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Hyatt recalled Bischoff's early days with WCW, when they worked together on the company's Canadian show because Bischoff "sucked as an announcer." Bischoff eventually rose from his position as an announcer in WCW to become a producer and executive within the company, changing his standing by a great deal. Additionally, he and Hyatt became friendly around this time.

Hyatt later allowed Bischoff to stay at her house in Los Angeles, California, when he was in town trying to pitch an idea for something unrelated to wrestling. While in LA, Bischoff also became friends with the man that Hyatt was dating, and things soon became complicated for the WCW star.

"When me and that guy broke up, Bischoff started f**king with me left and right," Hyatt said. "I came in with short hair. 'You need to go back and get extensions. You can't have short hair.' And I'm like, 'There's nothing in my contract that says I can't ... do my hair different.' ... He just did so many mean, evil things to me."

