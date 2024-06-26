Bully Ray Invokes The Band Slipknot When Discussing Personae In WWE's Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks have taken WWE by storm since their surprise attack on last week's "WWE Raw," but there are some who doubt that the group can remain successful long-term with horror-themed characters. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained how maintaining a connection to the real world can help the longevity of the Wyatt Sicks.

Advertisement

"Maybe these characters are just natural extensions of their own personalities that they feel they need to turn into when protecting themselves from the reality of Bray Wyatt's death, or any of the other things that come their way in life," Bully said. "Kind of like the band Slipknot, the personalities that they adopted."

Slipknot is a highly successful metal band formed in the 1990s, known just as much for their theatrical masks as their music. The members of the band each adopted a unique style that they continue to update over time, such as percussionist Shawn Crahan (AKA Clown) wearing different clown masks over the years.

The band's influence could be felt on Bray Wyatt's career, especially beginning with his time as The Fiend. Slipknot has previously worked with WWE, including the use of their song "All Out Life" as the theme for "WWE NXT" for a time. Additionally, vocalist Corey Taylor is an outspoken fan of professional wrestling, even getting involved in an angle with Baron Corbin during an NXT live event in 2015.

Advertisement

Following their debut attack last week, the Wyatt Sicks made their presence felt again on this week's "Raw," this time by having Nikki Cross deliver a videotape to commentary. The tape showed Bo Dallas sitting down with his Uncle Howdy alter-ego, discussing the effect his brother's death had on him and laying out the reasons for the Wyatt Sicks' formation.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.