WWE's Roman Reigns Grateful For Support Following Death Of His Father, Sika Anoa'i

After news broke Tuesday that WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa'i had died at the age of 79, his son Roman Reigns took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a tribute to his late father.

"My family and I thank everyone for the outpouring of support in the name of my father, Pola'ivao Leati Sika Anoa'i, who will forever be remembered as one half of The Wild Samoans tag team," he said. "My father had a profound impact on my entire family and we are forever grateful for the foundation he built for us. There's no way to fill the void left by his passing but my sisters and I will do our best to represent him and his legacy. Rest in Power, Dad. We love you."

Jahrus Anoa'i announced Sika's death via Instagram Tuesday morning. Sika, alongside his brother Afa Anoa'i Sr., was a multi-time WWF Tag Team Champion as the Wild Samoans. Their in-ring accomplishments are just one chapter in the larger volume that is the Anoa'i family's storied legacy in wrestling. Sika's influence lives on even today with WWE's ongoing Bloodline storyline. Besides Roman Reigns, Sika had one other son, known to fans as Rosey, who died in 2017.

Roman Reigns' heartfelt message breaks a radio silence of sorts for "The Tribal Chief," as he has not been seen or heard from since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed WWE Championship.