WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Details What He'd Do To Turn AEW Around

Eric Bischoff is often a vocal critic of AEW, regularly pointing out on his podcasts the many different problems he sees with the young promotion. During a recent episode of "83 Weeks," a listener wrote in asking Bischoff to explain the first three things he would change if he was given total control over AEW today. The WWE Hall of Famer had some ideas ready to go.

"Re-evaluate the talent roster," Bischoff said. "Get rid of the people that there's just no reason to have around. Thin out the herd, because the roster's too big and what's the harm? ... I don't know what [Tony Khan's] payroll is, but it's got to be massive with the amount of money he's paying people."

Both Bischoff and co-host Conrad Thompson agreed that AEW CEO Khan is spending more on talent than WCW ever did. The former WCW Senior Vice President stated that Khan is not making anywhere near enough money from the company to justify spending that much on a roster, and the wrestlers that AEW keeps would benefit from having more TV time.

"They're getting a check every week, and that's a good thing, but there's a lot of talent there that shouldn't be on that roster," Bischoff continued. "It's a morale issue. When you've got 30, 40, 50, 60 people under contract that haven't seen a television camera in months, or in some cases longer, what do you think they talk about when they talk amongst each other?"

