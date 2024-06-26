WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Reacts To Jacob Fatu's Debut On SmackDown
The Bloodline has been slowly increasing in size now that Solo Sikoa is the faction's self-appointed leader, as additional Anoaʻi family members from other promotions make their debuts. Recently, former MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu made his debut, taking out reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens.
On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T commented on Fatu's debut, and what he knows the star will bring to the WWE roster. According to Booker, Fatu dropped a lot of weight and looks to be in really good shape, but he's simply happy to see him finally join WWE. "Because this guy has been out there on that scene grinding and grinding for quite some time. The fans have been waiting and anticipating the arrival of Jacob Fatu!"
Booker then explained that he's been in contact with Fatu for awhile, and had been assuring him to keep pressing on and that his day to debut in WWE would come. "I just want to see this kid take over this wrestling game and people always talking about the Samoan Dynasty, and I really believe Jacob Fatu might be the best out of the whole group." The five-time WCW Champion then noted how he saw reports that indicated Fatu would debut as a singles star, but that he's happy he's part of The Bloodline instead. "I think it's a no-brainer, I don't think you really had to think a whole lot about where you want to position Jacob Fatu in the company. "
Booker T believes that Jacob Fatu has the 'IT Factor'
Booker then revealed he has been involved in Fatu's recent training, and even made it a goal to help him make his way into WWE. "I said I'm going to do my best to help Jacob Fatu, you know, get into the WWE and he's there and let's see exactly what the "Werewolf" is all about!"
Booker's co-host asked him if he had anything to do with Fatu's WWE debut, which the legend denied and explained that he similarly doesn't want to take credit for Roxanne Perez and Athena's strides in wrestling. "I want those guys to be able to know that they put the work in, and the only reason that they are there is because of all the hard work that they have put in, more than anything!"
Fatu seems to be as talented as the rest of his Anoaʻi family members, but Booker believes that the "Samoan Werewolf" has raw talent that any promoter would want. "Everywhere he goes he's top billing. And I just saw so much talent in this young man, raw talent, talent that you just can't teach someone in a school or anything like that. He just has that "It Factor," I mean it's written all over him: give him a shot. And if you give him a shot, boom, he'll go out there and knock it out the park." Booker then boldly proclaimed that Fatu is right where he belongs in WWE.
