WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Reacts To Jacob Fatu's Debut On SmackDown

The Bloodline has been slowly increasing in size now that Solo Sikoa is the faction's self-appointed leader, as additional Anoaʻi family members from other promotions make their debuts. Recently, former MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu made his debut, taking out reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens.

On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T commented on Fatu's debut, and what he knows the star will bring to the WWE roster. According to Booker, Fatu dropped a lot of weight and looks to be in really good shape, but he's simply happy to see him finally join WWE. "Because this guy has been out there on that scene grinding and grinding for quite some time. The fans have been waiting and anticipating the arrival of Jacob Fatu!"

Booker then explained that he's been in contact with Fatu for awhile, and had been assuring him to keep pressing on and that his day to debut in WWE would come. "I just want to see this kid take over this wrestling game and people always talking about the Samoan Dynasty, and I really believe Jacob Fatu might be the best out of the whole group." The five-time WCW Champion then noted how he saw reports that indicated Fatu would debut as a singles star, but that he's happy he's part of The Bloodline instead. "I think it's a no-brainer, I don't think you really had to think a whole lot about where you want to position Jacob Fatu in the company. "

