Booker T Says This Member Of The Anoaʻi Family Would Make A 'Huge Impact' In WWE

Over the last several years, and especially right now, The Bloodline has been at the top of the food chain in WWE. The group consists entirely of members of the Anoa'i family, and another cousin from outside WWE has teased joining The Bloodline: Jacob Fatu. Speaking on a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame," Booker T shared his thoughts on the prospect of bringing Fatu in for the faction.

"Jacob Fatu is a guy that — I really think if he was in the WWE, he would make a huge impact," Booker said. "The one thing I think Jacob Fatu needs more than anything is a chance, an opportunity. And hopefully Jacob will get that chance ... to go out there and show the world how good he really is."

The "WWE NXT" commentator has been a vocal supporter of Fatu's, with Booker publicly advocating for WWE to sign the 31-year-old. Fatu became a free agent earlier this month after his contract with MLW expired, and he's been working in other promotions such as GCW and even New Japan Pro-Wrestling since the start of 2024. PCW in California is one of Fatu's go-to independent promotions, and he holds both the PCW ULTRA Heavyweight Championship as well as the PCW ULTRA Tag Team Championship there alongside AEW's Brody King and the Almighty Sheik.

Booker also has a tight relationship with another member of The Anoa'i family, Zilla Fatu. Zilla trained at Booker's Reality of Wrestling school and promotion until Booker announced last year that Zilla was departing Reality of Wrestling, with Booker citing "irreconcilable differences." Zilla later stated that he had a different vision for his career but that the two remain close.

