Bully Ray Looks Ahead To Main Event Of WWE WrestleMania 41

2025 will see WWE bring WrestleMania to the state of Nevada for the first time in 32 years, as the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will be the site of WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and 20. The event marks the first time that WrestleMania has taken place on Easter Weekend, and it seems that some people are already trying to predict what could be the main event of night two as the show comes to a close.

Advertisement

On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray pitched that the main event of WrestleMania 41 should be what was supposed to be the original main event of WrestleMania 40. "I think it's got to be [The] Rock and Roman [Reigns]," Bully said, stating that Cody Rhodes has already finished his story, meaning that there is no need for him to be in the main event for a third year running. "I don't think anything is going to stand in their way at all. I think it's Rock and Roman, Head of the Table, at 41 in Vegas. I'd be shocked if they did anything different, that is the match that I would like to see."

Bully also explained that when Rock originally returned to WWE at the beginning of 2024, he almost had to pay his dues again in order to get the crowd to justify him being involved in the WrestleMania 40 title picture, due to how set people were on Rhodes being the one to face Reigns in the main event. Rock has teased a potential showdown at WrestleMania 41 with Rhodes following their promo battle on the episode of "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 40.

Advertisement

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.