AEW President Tony Khan Calls The Promotion's Women's Wrestling The Best 'In The World'

AEW currently boasts one of the most impressive rosters in wrestling history, but the company's women's division has always been a hot topic of conversation. Many fans believe the division has never reached its full potential despite the level of talent currently signed, with the company being criticized, especially during the days where "AEW Dynamite" was the only show the company had on national TV, of limiting the female performers to one match per week. However, as the roster has grown, as well as the number of hours on TV, the AEW women's division has seen a renewed focus over the past year, to the point that AEW President Tony Khan stated in a recent interview with WGN Radio that AEW is currently home to the best women's wrestling in the entire world.

"I think right now, across the board, everyone thinks this is by far the best wrestling in the history of AEW in the women's division, and I think we have the best women's wrestling in the world right now. There's more competition and more talent in the AEW women's division than there's ever been, and more big matches. I think by far 2024 has been the best year of the AEW women's division, and I give so much of the credit to 'Timeless' Toni Storm, the World Champion, Mercedes Mone, the TBS Champion, and a lot of other great wrestlers like Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale."

So far in 2024, Mone's debut became the first AEW segment of the year to be viewed by one million people, Jennifer Pepperman has been hired as a major backstage figure, and the company's relationship with STARDOM has seen some of Japan's top female talents get their big breaks in front of a North American audience.



