WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Assesses AEW's Approach To Its Product

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes AEW isn't providing enough substance to their product to grow their audience while also stating that nobody cares about "five-star matches."

"AEW Dynamite" drew its lowest viewership in company history last week, only garnering 502,000 viewers and a 0.16 in the 18-49 demographic. The show's ratings have also declined significantly compared to this time last year and Booker T believes that the cause for this is due to AEW not catering to what true wrestling fans want. Speaking on "Hall of Fame," Booker T went into further detail about AEW's inability to gain fan interest lately.

"That show is not doing anything to grow their audience. They really aren't. They're bringing in talent, they're signing a lot of guys, but I really don't think the bulk of the wrestling fans that watch wrestling just for the wrestling matches, and I think that company is wrestling heavy all the time. It's about going out and having five-star matches and I just don't think the true wrestling fan is sitting around waiting to see a five-star match. Honestly, nobody cares. I want to see a great match every time the guys go out and perform, but that's not what the fans really truly care about," said the Hall of Famer.

Booker T also referred to the Wyatt Sicks debut as an example of what the current wrestling fan will be entertained by and attracted to, stating that AEW needs to give people a story they will care about.

