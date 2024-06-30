Rob Van Dam Reflects On Changes In WWE Regime

WWE has undergone many changes over the past few years, and according to many who work there, things have changed in terms of corporate and backstage culture.

During a recent appearance on the "Busted Open Radio" podcast, Rob Van Dam commented on these alleged changes and whether WWE might be open to working with him again.

"I think, you know, everyone is excited. It seems like it's a good thing for business," Van Dam pointed out. However, he doesn't seem too sure about whether WWE views him in a good light. "Personally, I can't imagine that I'm in a better light, necessarily, unless somebody in the office wants to do something really different and sees value where somebody else doesn't."

In the past, Van Dam has claimed that he would be open to appearing in WWE again, but noted how he wouldn't be the first one to pick up the phone and make the call, suggesting that things between him and the promotion might not be too good after all. While some might believe there's still hope for a WWE return, Van Dam pointed out one crucial reason why that might be more unlikely than fans realize.

"To be more specific, I think I had a good relationship with Vince ... the other guy [Triple H]? I don't know," said the Hall of Famer.

RVD hasn't wrestled in WWE for a decade, but has appeared and wrestled for the promotion's rival AEW, in recent months.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.