WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long Reacts To Matt & Jeff Hardy Arriving In TNA

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have returned to TNA Wrestling in the wake of their AEW contracts expiring, and TNA has already rolled out the proverbial red carpet, even letting Matt resume his cinematic Hardy Compound Universe recently.

On a recent episode of the "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long said that he was thrilled for the former TNA Tag Team Champions' proverbial homecoming.

"Good for them, Jeff and Matt, they've worked real hard together and had trials and tribulations but they overcome such a lot man and they're doing so great now and I'm so proud of both of them," Long said, noting how happy he was to see Matt become a full-fledged "family man" in recent years. "If Jeff does retire, I hope they send him off the right way."

Matt made the initial return to TNA as his AEW contract expired in March, with Jeff following just a couple of months later. The Hardys were sidelined in AEW following Jeff's recent DWI arrest, which initially led to a suspension and stint in rehab for the former WWE Champion. His brother Matt recently admitted that it felt like AEW had only offered Jeff a contract as a kindness to Matt, saying his brother seemed "unwanted" backstage in the AEW locker room. Matt was even offered a new contract with AEW which he turned down, opting to explore free agency.

TNA reportedly reached out to The Hardys as soon as they became free agents, and while both brothers are working there, they are not exclusive to TNA and are still free agents, an interesting addendum during TNA's current cross-overs with WWE programming.