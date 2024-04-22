Backstage News On Jeff Hardy's AEW Contract Status Following Broken Matt's TNA Return

Matt Hardy became a free agent in March after declining a contract extension with AEW, and he made a surprise return to TNA at Rebellion this weekend, returning to his "Broken" persona but maintaining that he has yet to sign anywhere. Now, Fightful Select is reporting that Matt's brother and longtime tag team partner, Jeff Hardy, has been telling others that his deal is due to expire some time this spring, potentially spelling an imminent departure for "The Charismatic Enigma." There had reportedly been a belief that his deal would be extended into 2025 to account for injuries and hiatuses, but Fightful noted that this wasn't the case as of late March, though it's still very possible extra time will be added closer to the expiry date.

Jeff signed with AEW in 2022 after being abruptly released by WWE in 2021. He supposedly rejected a return to WWE with a place in the Hall of Fame so that he could re-unite with his brother, who had himself joined AEW after leaving WWE in 2020. They were expected to win the AEW Tag Team Championship in the summer following their reunion, but a Jeff Hardy DUI arrest led to the team being pulled from the bout. The Hardys wrestled their last AEW match to date in January, teaming with Mark Briscoe to defeat Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade. Like his brother, Jeff Hardy has a lengthy history with TNA, winning various reigns with the world and tag team titles in runs between 2004-06 and 2010-17.

