Jeff Hardy Shows TNA Fans He Believes In Himself — And Joe Hendry

Looks like Jeff Hardy is among the many in the wrestling world who can't get Joe Hendry's theme song out of their head. Hardy paid tribute to his TNA colleague's catchy entrance music while putting his own personal spin on it in a recent Instagram post. In the video Hardy can be seen sitting amongst foliage singing the song, but inserting his own name in lieu of "Joe Hendry," except for one instance where he leaves Hendry's name in.

Hardy, who has long pursued musical endeavors outside of wrestling, often posts Instagram videos of himself singing. He noted in the "Joe Hendry" post that, in addition to an upcoming "TNA Impact" appearance on June 29, he also has an upcoming musical gig in Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 13. Following a rather uninspired run in AEW, Jeff Hardy made his triumphant return to TNA on June 14 at Against All Odds. In the main event, Jeff ran in with a chair to save his brother Matt and sister-in-law Reby from a beatdown from Moose and The System. Prior to the surprise return, Hendry had made an attempted save, which seems to indicate an alliance of sorts between Hendry and the Hardys.

Meanwhile, Hendry and his earworm of a theme song have enjoyed added exposure on "WWE NXT" as of late as part of the "NXT"/TNA crossover. Hendry appeared as a surprise entrant in a 25-man battle royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Championship. However, after being given the full entrance treatment with time on the mic, Hendry was the first eliminated by "All Ego" Ethan Page.