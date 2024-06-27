Bryan Danielson Cuts Emotional Promo On Forbidden Door Opponent Shingo Takagi

The third annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view is just around the corner, and the worlds of AEW and NJPW will collide in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament when Bryan Danielson takes on Shingo Takagi. Danielson and Takagi have met once before in singles action, all the way back in 2010 at a Dragon Gate USA event where the "American Dragon" walked away with the victory. However, in the years since that match, Takagi has become one of the most feared men in Japan, and is a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

While the two men have seemingly had respect for each other for many years, Danielson hasn't been happy with how Takagi has conducted himself on AEW TV. He refused to shake his hand on a recent episode of "AEW Rampage," and on the most recent "AEW Dynamite," Danielson thought Takagi went too far with Wheeler Yuta during, and after, the Blackpool Combat Club's trios match against Los Ingobrenables de Japon. AEW cameras caught up with Danielson after the dust had settled, and it's safe to say that he is ready for war on June 30.

EXCLUSIVE @bryandanielson speaks on his emotions coming out of #AEW Dynamite as he looks toward his @Owen_Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal match against @Takagi__Shingo. pic.twitter.com/CCACd8UZWy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2024

"Shingo, you want to try and take out a guy who just came back from injury, who's part of the BCC, who I personally took under my wing? He's like my child, he's like my son ... and you want to try and take him out just to get at me? Guess what, this Bryan Danielson who's just going out there and happy to just compete and wants to wrestle the best wrestlers, that's not the guy you're going to see on Sunday." Danielson explained that he is tired of Takagi's disrespect, as well as failing to pick up the win in major matches, and all his frustrations will be taken out on Takagi.