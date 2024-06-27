Eric Bischoff Addresses Idea Of Resurrecting WCW To Compete With AEW

The four-part series "Who Killed WCW?" aired its final episode on June 25, leaving fans with a more detailed look on the demise of the former WWE competitor and how the company fell. The show has produced a lot of discussion, with many fans looking back on both the dark days, as well as some of the best matches and moments in WCW history. What this has led to is a question; if WCW were to be revived today, would it compete with a promotion like AEW?

During a special live edition of "83 Weeks," WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was asked by a fan if he would be open to the idea of bringing WCW back to compete with AEW. Given Bischoff's disdain for AEW in recent years, his answer was fairly obvious. "I like the idea, that'd be fun, I could get passionate about that," Bischoff said. "It would be fun to stomp a mudhole in AEW and Tony Khan, I'd like that. By providing a direct contrast, 'here's how a wrestling company that has stories — NXT is already doing a good job ... but yeah I think that could be fun."

Bischoff was then asked by another fan who he thinks is a better booker; AEW President Tony Khan or Vince Russo. Despite Bischoff being known to despise Russo, especially during their time in WCW together, he would have Russo holding the pencil instead of Khan. "I hate to say it but f**k ... Vince Russo," Bischoff said. "At least there's a chance with Russo. I don't think there's an ice cubes chance in hell that Tony Khan is ever going to do anything other than indy-riffic random matches with lots of blood."

