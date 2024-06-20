Who Killed WCW Producer Comments On Sting, Hulk Hogan And Ric Flair Not Participating

Vice's four-part documentary series "Who Killed WCW?" is renewing interest in the now-defunct promotion amongst wrestling fans, with many pointing fingers at just who caused WCW's demise. Despite WCW heavy-hitters like Kevin Nash, Madusa, Goldberg, and former executive Eric Bischoff being interviewed for the series, a few notable names are missing, such as Sting, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair. Evan Husney, a producer on the show, appeared on "Talk is Jericho" to talk about the absences of the men involved in the rise and fall of WCW. Husney said that he didn't hear back from Sting, and when he visited Chris Jericho at AEW, it was his mission to speak with him.

"I don't think he likes being on camera in these types of interviews. That's my gut read," Husney said. "I don't know if that's true or not. Unfortunately, didn't hear back from Sting. He would have been amazing. Hogan would have been amazing. Obviously, he feels like a big absence as well. There were days when I woke up and I felt like we had him and he was going to do it, but ultimately he decided not to." (H/T Fightful)

As for the lack of Flair, the producer said it was tough for them on "Who Killed WCW?" because he said, "Ric Flair is WCW." He said for them, when doing their research in terms of booking, Flair wasn't a name that had a part of the final days of the promotion.

"He was there, but in trying to maximize the number of people we wanted in the show and people to speak directly about a piece, a part, or some blame," Husney said. "I don't think of Ric as being synonymous with the death of WCW."

"Who Killed WCW" airs at 10 p.m. EST on Vice on Tuesdays. The final episode of the series will air on June 26.