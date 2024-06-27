AEW's Jeff Jarrett On Who Killed WCW? Absence, Points To One Person As The Answer

Vice TV's "Who Killed WCW?" docuseries has officially wrapped up, with the series finale airing on June 25. The show saw talking head segments from the likes of Vince Russo, who now hates the wrestling business, Bret Hart, who still hates Bill Goldberg and his time with WCW, and a whole host of other WCW stars who tried to give their thoughts on what killed the company. However, there were a few notable names left out of the docuseries.

Advertisement

One person who wasn't a part of the show was AEW star Jeff Jarrett, a man who was a major part of WCW, especially in its dying days. On his "My World" podcast, Jarrett gave his thoughts on why he didn't end up being involved. "Unofficially, I might have been I don't know ... one of the early ones, but I was aware of it," Jarrett said. "I'll say this. I assumed, and I think they assumed I was going to be a part of it, it didn't work out and I would assume that me signing with AEW [kept him off the show]." Jarrett has worked with the makers of the "Who Killed WCW?" series before, as he has been featured on both "Dark Side of the Ring" and "Tales from the Territories."

Since he wasn't part of the show, Jarrett was then asked who or what he believes killed WCW, and he thinks it lies at the feet of one individual. "At the end of the day, there's one man that killed WCW, and that's Vince McMahon by design." Jarrett said. "It was, I can't say his single focus, but it was right up there as one of the top priorities that I believe drove him, day in and day out."

Advertisement

Please credit "My World" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.