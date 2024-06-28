Kevin Nash Explains Why He Couldn't Get A Feel For WWE's Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks made their shocking debut on last week's edition of "WWE RAW," after several months of hidden messages and QR codes hinting at their arrival. Upon their arrival, they wreaked havoc backstage, taking out multiple stars and crew members. Despite the debut of Uncle Howdy's new faction earning a positive reception from the audience, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has expressed why he wasn't a fan of the segment.

Speaking on his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash explained that the Wyatt Sicks "didn't do anything" in their debut and that the purpose of the angle was solely as a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt.

"Couldn't get a feel for it, they really didn't do anything ... I think that it's more of a tribute to Bray, I think it's thinking out of the box. I think it gives you more possibilities because it has gotten very wrestling, and I mean it's just, I don't know where it's going to go, but let me put it this way, I'm much more interested to see where that's going than I am if Shane [McMahon] shows up on AEW," said the Hall of Famer.

Nash also shared that he didn't understand Bray Wyatt's Fiend character when it first debuted on the main roster. However, he hasn't completely written off the Wyatt Sicks storyline as he mentioned that WWE moving to Netflix on January 1 could help the group become an even darker, scarier, and more intriguing group because of the ability to possibly showcase less PG content.

