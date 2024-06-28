AEW's Tony Khan Addresses Possibility Of Taking Forbidden Door PPV International

AEW and NJPW are just days away from walking through the Forbidden Door for a third time as the annual collaborative pay-per-view will take place on June 30. The event launched in 2022 at the United Center in Chicago, before making its way north of the border to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto in 2023.

With the 2024 show taking place in New York, Tony Khan discussed the possibility of the show being held outside of North America. During the media call to promote Forbidden Door, Khan admitted that he is not only open to the idea but is also interested in doing other events in Japan.

"We've taken it international so far to Toronto, but potentially, could we expand out of the continent? I do think so," Khan said. "It's interesting with the idea of Forbidden Door in Japan. I do think that there's a great potential to grow the idea, and also as a pay-per-view event, launch other events in Japan in collaboration with New Japan Pro Wrestling outside of the Forbidden Door, which is something I think we've really built great excitement, and great business gates for here on the western hemisphere."

When it comes to the business side of the Forbidden Door brand, the two previous events have surpassed the $1 Million mark at the live gate, and according to Khan, the 2024 event is set to continue that strong trend. "We're poised to top the $1 Million gate mark for a third straight year," Khan said. "Which means every Forbidden Door will have a $1 Million gate, it's been a great success story. We're looking to have over 10,000 fans attending at the UBS Arena, it'll be one of our top shows of the year."

