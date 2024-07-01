AEW Broadcaster Jim Ross Assesses Goldust's Potential For WWE Hall Of Fame

AEW commentator Jim Ross has weighed in on the probability of Dustin Rhodes, formally known as Goldust, getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

On his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross stated Goldust should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame without question, but admitted that his current relationship with AEW could hinder the chances of it occurring.

"He's a Hall of Famer, without a doubt. I wonder if he'll ever be enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame. He deserves it but because of his relationship with Tony Khan and AEW, which is well deserved, it may never happen and that's unfortunate. I feel close to him, I feel a kinship to him still today and it's growing because I'm so proud of the fact that he's not dependent on drugs and alcohol, [he] saved his life. There's no way that Dustin would have been alive today if he had not made those changes."

Ross also shared that Rhodes embodies the word "survivor" and is grateful to have known him since he was in high school, recalling when his father Dusty Rhodes introduced them to one another.

Rhodes wrestled in WWE briefly at the start of 1990 before heading to WCW and NJPW for nearly five years, however, he transitioned into his Goldust character in August 1995 when he returned to WWE and wrestled under the name for over 20 years before eventually debuting in AEW. Rhodes also won multiple titles throughout his time in WWE, capturing the Intercontinental Championship and Tag Team Championships on three occasions, while also winning the Hardcore Championship ten times.

