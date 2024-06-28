Backstage Details On Penta & Fenix To Working AEW Forbidden Door 2024

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 card got a number of new additions in the past few days, but the one match that had everyone talking was the trios encounter featuring The Lucha Brothers that will take place on the Zero-Hour pre-show. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix will join forces with CMLL legend Mistico as they take on the Los Ingobrenables de Japon contingent of Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji, and Titan (the latter of whom also regularly competes in CMLL).

The reason why this match had so many people talking was down to the fact that until very recently, it was widely known that Penta, Fenix, and a variety of other luchadores couldn't compete at Forbidden Door due to their ties to AAA, the rival promotion to CMLL who have a strong working relationship with NJPW. It had been reported CMLL were willing to soften their stance on things thanks to how well their relationship with AEW has gone so far, and in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave some more details on how things came about.

According to Meltzer, the prolonged absence from AAA played a major role in getting Penta and Fenix on the card. Fenix hasn't wrestled for AAA since December 2022, while Penta had worked at shows co-promoted by AAA as recently as April 2024, but hadn't performed on a standalone AAA show since December 2023. However, part of the deal with Penta was that he will likely not work for AAA going forward, meaning AAA will lose one of its most marketable stars, despite the fact the change is due to commitments with AEW, who he is under contract with already. This could also open the door to Arena Mexico for The Lucha Brothers, which is reportedly expected later this year, but is not yet confirmed.

