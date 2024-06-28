Tony Khan Explains Why ROH World Title Match Isn't Happening On Death Before Dishonor

Fans who tuned in for the June 27 "ROH on HonorClub" got to see a huge ROH World Championship match, as Mark Briscoe successfully defended his title against ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher. The champion versus champion match was set up following the June 12 "AEW Dynamite," after Fletcher scored a pinfall on Briscoe in a tag team match, but with two of the top singles champions in ROH poised to face off, and with the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view taking place on July 26, the idea of not having the match on the bigger stage had some scratching their heads.

AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan cleared things up on the recent media call to promote AEW's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, citing a combination of wanting to put big matches on ROH programming, as well as scheduling conflicts. "Kyle's got a very busy schedule, and I want to get Mark also with his very, very busy schedule," Khan said. "I thought it would make a lot of sense for them to have this match because it's a great match for the fans. Both of them are booked all over the world, they're both great champions ... I also want to put good matches on HonorClub, on the show for the fans."

Fletcher will be looking to bounce back from being unable to dethrone Briscoe when he travels to Arena Mexico to represent both AEW and ROH at CMLL's upcoming event on June 28, where he will defend the Television Championship against Atlantis Jr.. As for Briscoe, he will be hoping to end the weekend as a double champion, competing in the six-man ladder match for the AEW TNT Championship at Forbidden Door on June 30.

