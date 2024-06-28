Triple H Shares First 2 Minutes Of WWE's WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain

WWE's "WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain" documentary is set to premiere July 3 on WWE's YouTube channel, which will feature the events leading up to "The Grandest Stage Of Them All" while also following and exploring the many changes that occurred along the way, such as The Rock returning in January. Now less than a week before its release, WWE CCO Triple H has revealed the first two minutes of the documentary on social media. "The Game" took to "X" on Friday afternoon to post the beginning of "Behind the Curtain," which revealed Triple H stating that 80% of the card for WrestleMania 40 had already been decided last October. "You can't always predict the road that will bring you to your destination ... or the destination itself, for that matter. Here's an exclusive look at the first 2 minutes of "WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain," premiering July 3 at 7pm ET on WWE's YouTube channel."

You can't always predict the road that will bring you to your destination... or the destination itself, for that matter. Here's an exclusive look at the first 2 minutes of #WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain, premiering July 3 at 7pm ET on @WWE's YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/PyLrtq3PFV — Triple H (@TripleH) June 28, 2024

WWE initially intended for the documentary to be released April 10, just one week after the conclusion of WrestleMania 40, but was delayed due to it not being finished. Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz also dismissed rumors in an interview that Rock was the reason for the delay, a point which was later endorsed by Dave Meltzer.

The documentary will likely follow how WWE planned the WrestleMania rematch between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship, while also diving into the details behind Rock teaming with "The Tribal Chief" against Seth Rollins and "The American Nightmare."

