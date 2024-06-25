Triple H Finally Announces Release Date For Delayed WWE WrestleMania 40 Documentary

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has announced that the much-awaited WrestleMania 40 documentary is set to release soon.

The WWE Hall of Famer announced on social media that the WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain documentary will air on July 3 at 7 PM ET on the WWE YouTube channel.

The Road to #WrestleMania XL was all about finding magic amidst the chaos. Now... we're showing you how it all really went down. WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain premieres July 3 at 7pm ET, exclusively on @WWE's YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/Bd1sQ9tHtz — Triple H (@TripleH) June 24, 2024

The documentary will likely primarily focus on the story between The Bloodline, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins, and how the promotion decided to change things around in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40. This eventually set-up the match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns for night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, who is closely associated with The Rock, said that the documentary is one of the most eye-opening peeks behind the curtain in pro wrestling. He also revealed in another interview that it went from being a 11-minute documentary to in excess of an hour. Gewirtz, in his interview, also dispelled rumors that The Rock was the reason for the delay in the release of the documentary, a fact which was later corroborated by Dave Meltzer earlier this month.

Rhodes, who is likely to be a central figure in the documentary, disclosed weeks after winning the world title from Reigns that both WWE and The Rock's team filmed a lot of footage for the documentary. The WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain documentary will be released days before the Money in the Bank PLE, which is set to be held on July 6.

The documentary could be a way to elongate Rhodes' feud with The Bloodline, and also perhaps set-up a feud with The Rock, who promised to return and continue his story with "The American Nightmare."