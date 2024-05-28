Brian Gewirtz Teases WWE's 'Behind The Curtain' Documentary

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has revealed that WWE will release a documentary soon to show behind-the-scenes footage of what went on backstage in the Cody Rhodes-Bloodline storyline before WrestleMania 40.

Advertisement

At WrestleMania 40, Rhodes finished his story, although he faced many hiccups along the way and seemingly some backstage machinations. Gewirtz was a recent guest on "Busted Open," where he discussed some behind-the-scenes discussions in the days and months leading up to WrestleMania 40. During the interview, the former WWE writer revealed that WWE filmed behind-the-scenes footage which will be released as a documentary.

"There's a doc coming out, it's in WWE's hands, I'm sure they're strategizing on the best way to release it and everything ... and it's great," said Gewirtz. "I've seen it and it's one of the most eye-opening peeks behind ... it's called 'behind the curtain' for good reason. And it covers a lot of this [the talks behind the scenes before WrestleMania 40]."

Advertisement

Rhodes had revealed after his win at "The Show of Shows" that The Rock's team and his team filmed a lot of what happened backstage, and said that it would be released on YouTube. Gewirtz himself has previously discussed about the documentary, adding how it went from being an 11-minute long documentary to a 45-minute one.

Gewirtz added that there were talks about Roman Reigns and The Rock facing each other at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles but the plans were canceled due to creative reasons. Gewirtz said he had talked with someone in WWE about possibly penciling in the match for this year's WrestleMania.

With The Rock-Rhodes story not finished yet, WWE could potentially use the documentary to blend fact with fiction and set up a future feud between the two.