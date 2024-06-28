WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Assesses Dijak's Prospects In The Industry

After a seven-year run, Dijak's time with WWE has come to an end. The former "WWE NXT" star confirmed his departure earlier this week, noting that WWE had opted to not renew his contract. As such, Dijak is now a free agent. On a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" commentator Booker T weighed in on Dijak's exit from WWE, as well as what may lay ahead for him.

"Dijak is not going to have any problem finding work in this business [outside of WWE]," Booker said. "You're not going to have to worry about that guy as far as him having a job or anything like that. He's one of the hardest workers I've ever seen in this business. His talent pretty much speaks for itself. He can go out there and work with anybody, so I'm hoping for Dijak to be right back on track here in no time. Wishing him a whole lot of luck as far as his future goes."

In working with Dijak in "NXT," Booker noted that he was thoroughly amazed with Dijak's "indestructible" nature. To illustrate this, Booker pointed toward Dijak's more hardcore matches, which often involved elements such as tables, ladders, and chairs. Despite the elevated risk of injury, Booker noticed that Dijak emerged unscathed on nearly every occasion.

Dijak first joined WWE in 2017. Prior to that, he served as a regular fixture in Ring of Honor and notable independent promotions, including Chaotic Wrestling, Beyond Wrestling, and Northeast Wrestling. Dijak's most recent WWE appearance took place on June 19 in a losing effort to Xavier Woods in the latest WWE Speed Championship tournament.

