Ilja Dragunov Vs. Dijak Confirmed For WWE NXT Battleground

The road to the "WWE NXT" Battleground event has been focused mainly on title matches, but a personal rivalry between two "NXT" stars has boiled over to the point that their issues must be settled in the ring.

WWE confirmed that former "NXT UK" Champion Ilja Dragunov will face Dijak on May 28 at Battleground in a Last Man Standing Match. Dijak has been a thorn in Dragunov's side for many weeks now, with the animosity getting so bitter that Dijak threw away a match against Dragunov on May 9, letting his anger get the better of him and losing to Dragunov by disqualification. The two rivals were involved in a series of backstage segments that were shown during this week's edition of "NXT."