Injury Update On WWE NXT Star Javier Bernal

Earlier this month it was reported that "WWE NXT" star Javier Bernal suffered an injury during a taping of "NXT Level Up" where he competed in a tag match against Duke Hudson and Rilsey Osborne. At the time, there was speculation that he would need surgery, and according to a report from "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Bernal underwent the predicted knee surgery late last week. According to the report, the star will be out of action for at least six months or potentially longer. The report also confirmed that the injury occurred when he caught Osborne during a dive.

Advertisement

Bernal is currently engaged to fellow "NXT" star Tatum Paxley — who has had a lot of exposure as of late, even making an appearance on "TNA Impact" due to WWE's partnership with the promotion. Naturally, the star thanked Paxley in a recent social media post, wherein he confirmed that his surgery was successful. "Surgery was a success, my foot is still there! First ever surgery in the books," Bernal posted. He also thanked the WWE medical team for setting him up with top of the line doctors. "Thankful for @tatumpaxley_wwe, because I couldn't get through this weekend without her. Every step of the way, she has taken care of me and won't let me do anything. She is the love of my life, and it's obvious as to why I see her as wife material."

Advertisement

Additionally, he admitted to being scared for his future, but that he has resolved to get through the next six months of his recovery. "In 6 months time, we are all going to have accomplished our resolutions and come out on the other side stronger than before."