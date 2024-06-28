Update On A Recent Bloodline-Related Name Trademarked By WWE

Newly-anointed Bloodline member Jacob Fatu almost debuted under a different name in WWE. Fatu made his much-awaited WWE debut during the June 21 "WWE SmackDown" to decimate Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes and join the Bloodline, having previously let slip that he was signed in April. Also on June 21, WWE filed to trademark the name "Caesar Sikoa," which Dave Meltzer noted during this week's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" was initially planned for Jacob Fatu to appear as.

However, the decision was made to keep his real name under which he has wrestled since his 2012 debut. WWE filed to trademark both Jacob Fatu's real name and his nickname, "The Samoan Werewolf," as he was billed by commentary. WWE has historically assigned talent new names wholly owned by them, with the occasional exemption. But that ruling appears to have relaxed in the changing of guards between Vince McMahon to Triple H under TKO.

The likes of Jade Cargill, Ethan Page, and Shawn Spears have since arrived wrestling under the name they have used formerly, specifically in AEW, and particularly notable in the case of Spears considering he had previously been named Tye Dillinger in his initial WWE run. Dave Meltzer noted that the current regime is more focused on providing a stage name for those new to the industry, but those who have made a name for themselves elsewhere will continue as usual. And it's possible that the Caesar Sikoa name could be applied to someone other than Fatu.

