WWE's Damian Priest Forced To Miss Planned Madison Square Garden Main Event

"WWE SmackDown" emanated from the World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, on Friday, but one star scheduled to main event the show couldn't make it do to travel woes. World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest posted to his X account Friday afternoon that he was having issues with travel, but was trying to make it to New York City, then later updated fans that he would not be making it to the show to compete in a dark match follow "SmackDown."

Advertisement

"Unfortunately the honor of main eventing The Garden is not possible tonight," Priest posted. "Still haven't taken off. Stuck on a plane in a runway. Very disappointed and apologies to my people. This one hurts. Enjoy the show! I'm sure will be awesome."

Unfortunately the honor of main eventing The Garden is not possible tonight. Still haven't taken off. Stuck on a plane in a runway. Very disappointed and apologies to my people. This one hurts. Enjoy the show! #SmackDown I'm sure will be awesome https://t.co/YpVemY2wsZ — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) June 28, 2024

Though Priest is the champion on "WWE Raw," he was scheduled to face Jey Uso in a dark match, according to Fightful. As of this writing, the outlet had not reported who would be taking Priest's place at the show, if anyone. Priest was last seen on Monday's episode of "Raw," both warning fellow Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio about Liv Morgan's attempts at a romance, as well as cutting an in-ring promo targeting his Money in the Bank opponent Seth Rollins. The two agreed to a stipulation for their premium live event match, that if Rollins loses, he never challenges Priest for the title again, and if Priest loses, he must leave Judgment Day.

Advertisement