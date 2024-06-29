WWE SmackDown 6/28/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

After some shenanigans from the NBA side of New York City, LA Knight walked out of Madison Square Garden victorious over Logan Paul, with a ticket to Toronto and the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Yet there was still a sense of un-accomplishment. Sure, Knight's job wasn't done — he still has to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, after all — but as Knight's music played and Paul cowered alongside Tyrese Haliburton of Indiana Pacers fame, there was something even larger looming over what should have been a momentous occasion for "The Megastar."

Why are they even competing for a spot in the Money in the Bank match, when a United States Championship feud is sitting right in front of their faces?

Knight has made his intentions very clear for Paul: he wants the United States Championship. Knight has been making his case for a title opportunity for the better part of a month, and fans have been clamoring for WWE to put the title on Knight for even longer. So what's the hold-up? Why are we getting derailed with Money in the Bank qualifiers, and why did we get derailed from the very obvious, very easy-to-book money match for the better part of 237 days?

Some may credit the hesitancy to book a Knight and Paul single's program to a desire to have the match at SummerSlam. This makes sense — it is a far bigger stage than Money in the Bank, and "Logan Paul vs. LA Knight" seems like a marquee mid-card match. It is absolutely something that would draw numbers to the biggest party of the summer. But as much sense as that makes, it doesn't excuse the overly drawn-out booking. If Paul and Knight at SummerSlam is truly the endgame, then why begin their feud two whole months before the event? Why throw them in a Money in the Bank qualifying match (furthermore, why have Knight advance)? The cards are stacked against Paul and Knight's feud; there are already so many moving parts — Escobar, the Money in the Bank match and briefcase, if Knight walks out of Toronto with the contract — that they would have to at least try to tie up all these loose ends before Paul and Knight can single-mindedly focus on each other. There is also the ever-present risk of Knight and Paul's feud becoming trite and uninspiring; the longer they spend trying to even out the rocky stage for their feud, the higher chance the WWE Universe abandons it. The pay-off is greater the longer the feud is, sure, but so is the risk of creative burnout. If WWE wanted to maximize their chances of a successful Knight and Paul feud at SummerSlam, then why would they risk what could possibly be one of their biggest midcard matches by booking it two months in advance? Why prolong the feud by putting Knight in the Money in the Bank match? Could they not have started this feud after Money in the Bank?

There may be some who believe that this is all a set-up for a "Yeah!" in the Bank situation, where Knight cashes in on Paul. This idea is ludicrous and, frankly, a waste of the Money in the Bank contract. However, given Austin Theory's unfortunate history with the contract, it is an idea that could go through, all technicalities considered. This is possibly the least likely response as to why this feud has outlived some groceries in my fridge, but it bears mentioning. Regardless of the reason, there is little benefit in dragging out this feud through Money in the Bank, especially when Money in the Bank is typically not used for midcard championships (and, as established previously, would be wasteful if it was). The Paul/Knight feud has a finite shelf life, and WWE is risking spoilage with this bold move to detour on their path to the United States Championship clash.

Do we think that Haliburton and Jalen Brunson will somehow derail this feud even further? They might, the way that this mess is going.

Written by Angeline Phu