Details On Former WWE Star Dijak's First Indie Appearance Revealed

With the clocks rolling over to June 29, it means that Dijak can now call himself a former WWE star. It was announced on June 27 that the "WWE Raw" call-up would be leaving the company after it was decided that his contract would not be renewed, with June 28 being the final day he was officially under contract. Now that he is a free agent, companies from all over the world are allowed to discuss terms and dates with Dijak, and finding his first independent date hasn't taken long.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 DONOVAN DIJAK debuts at ROSELAND 9! Prestige Wrestling x Deadlock Pro x West Coast Pro September 29th, 2024

Portland, Oregon

Roseland Theater

All Ages Ticket info & more talent announcements coming soon! pic.twitter.com/qS7XvTvFWz — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) June 29, 2024

It has been confirmed that Dijak, now going by his former name of Donovan Dijak, will be returning to the indie scene for the Roseland 9 event in Portland, Oregon on September 29. The show will be presented by Prestige Wrestling, West Coast Pro, and Deadlock Pro Wrestling as part of the companies' strategic partnership designed to offer fans the best in independent wrestling. The three companies will begin their partnership on July 20 with the Untouchable event that will feature former WWE star Shelton Benjamin, NJPW star Robbie Eagles, and former AEW performer Alan Angels.

Advertisement

With Dijak reaching the end of his contract, it now means that he is free to appear and negotiate with anyone he wants, as he will not have a 90-day non-compete clause attached to him. This means that while his appearance at Roseland 9 might be the first independent date announced for the former T-Bar, it might not be the first place he actually shows up in. Dijak has since thanked his fans for their continued support over the past few days, as it has been a difficult time for him. However, with this most recent announcement, it seems that the wrestling world is going to be put on notice by Donovan Dijak.