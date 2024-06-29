AEW's MJF Shares Heartfelt Story About Brodie Lee Ahead Of Reebok Sneaker Release

Former AEW World Champion MJF sat down to share a heartfelt story about Brodie Lee ahead of Reebok's "Exalted One" sneaker release. The collaboration was unveiled this past week, with a brand new Brodie Lee-inspired pair of Reebok Classic sneakers exclusively available from Champs Sports on July 1. Ahead of the launch, MJF sat down to promote the new sneakers with a touching story. "An opportunity to talk about Brodie Lee here is an opportunity that I welcome," he said, admitting that he isn't typically a sneaker head. "For the period of time that I did work with him, he was a massive human being, and I don't mean that in size I mean that in heart and soul and spirit. When he walked into a room, you noticed him, and he was just a genuinely down to Earth, dare I say salt of the Earth person."



.@The_MJF takes a special opportunity to talk about Brodie Lee and the #BrodieLeeLegacy to celebrate the @Champssport @Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers exclusively on https://t.co/Z3qwx7NTkr on July 1st! pic.twitter.com/2Py26ujHZA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2024

MJF continued to describe visiting a medium following the passing of his grandfather, which had occurred around the time Lee had passed. He said that it wasn't something he believed in, but found himself feeling enlightened and positive over the experience. Then, the medium said that a larger presence had entered the fold, wanting MJF to get a message to his wife.

"The medium says, 'He says his wife is Amanda,' Amanda Huber ... I'm not gonna say what the message is, that's between them. But, you know, I was obviously pretty spooked, and I walk up to Amanda at TV the next week and I tell her this insane story. And her eyes start welling up because she was searching for this and she had got her answer that day ... So even in the afterlife Brodie really loved and cared about his wife and kids."

